Cybersecurity stocks caught a major tailwind to begin 2025. It was the momentum trade. High-flying equities surged amid hopes of increased corporate capital spending, deregulation, M&A, and a rebirth of animal spirits. What had been working after the 2024 elections kept working.
CIBR: Why Patience Is Required Amid The Cybersecurity Correction
Summary
- Cybersecurity stocks surged in early 2025 but corrected in mid-February. CIBR ETF returned 16% over six months, outperforming major indices.
- Despite recent gains, I maintain a neutral stance on CIBR due to a high valuation and uncertain corporate investment in data security.
- CIBR's portfolio includes major cybersecurity firms and Broadcom, with a high P/E ratio and moderate international exposure, but faces seasonal weakness.
- I see favorable entry point near $60, especially with upcoming Broadcom earnings and industry conferences.
