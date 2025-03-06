For a long time, French bank Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY)(OTCPK:SCGLF) has been the antithesis of Warren Buffett's famous maxim – "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair
Societe Generale Still Has Room To Run
Summary
- French bank Societe Generale has been on a great run recently, helped by better-than-expected fourth quarter results.
- Comps in its French retail banking unit should still be a tailwind in 2025, with a greater contribution from BoursoBank due in 2026.
- These shares have re-rated to around 0.6x tangible book value. While that leaves them more expensive than they were last time out, stronger profitability arguably justifies this.
