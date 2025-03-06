The latest news for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) is that the company is being considered as a takeover target. ON Semiconductor (ON) is currently considering acquiring Allegro to expand its
Allegro MicroSystems May Be An Accretive Acquisition To ON Semi's Operations
Summary
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a potential takeover target by ON Semiconductor, which could expand ON's portfolio in magnetic sensing and power segments.
- The automotive industry is currently rerouting supply chains, focusing on manufacturing in the US, to avoid potential trade tariffs. This may create some headwinds for growth in the near-term.
- ALGM shares are relatively expensive at 32.61x EV/aEBITDA. Net of a deal, I believe the intrinsic value is at $24.53/share, or 23.23x eFY26 EV/aEBITDA.
- In the instance of a deal going through, I am anticipating that ALGM shares may be acquired at a premium at around 29.88x eFY26 EV/aEBITDA, pricing shares at 31.91/share.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.