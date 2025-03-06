Hasbro: Improving Economics, New Growth, And An Attractive Undervaluation

Mar. 06, 2025 4:00 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS) StockMAT, HAS
The Value Corner
1.79K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Hasbro's profitability has improved post-eOne divestiture, with 2024 being a mostly robust year for the firm despite a slight decline in revenues.
  • The company enjoys a wide economic moat due to valuable intangible assets, cost advantages, and strong network effects, ensuring competitive resilience.
  • Financial metrics show robust performance with high margins and efficient cash conversion, though core consumer product sales have weakened due to inflation.
  • Despite risks like economic cyclicality and potential failed expansions, Hasbro's valuation remains compelling, with shares potentially up to 40% undervalued.
  • Buy rating issued.
Hasbro headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, USA

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) continues to improve their profitability post eOne divestiture, with 2024 being another robust year. The toymaker's wide economic moat helps insulate the company from competitive pressures, while expansion into additional segments provides additional

This article was written by

The Value Corner
1.79K Followers
Buffett-style rational value picks | Top 95th percentile of financial bloggers according to TipRanks.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and do not solicit any content or security. The opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HAS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News