Nine Energy Service, Inc (NINE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nine Energy Service, Inc (NYSE:NINE) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Schmidt - Vice President, Strategic Development, Investor Relations & Marketing

Ann Fox - President & Chief Executive Officer

Guy Sirkes - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Nine Energy Service Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn this conference over to your host, Heather Schmidt, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development and IR.

Heather Schmidt

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Nine Energy Service earnings conference call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. With me today are Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Guy Sirkes, Chief Financial Officer. We appreciate your participation.

Some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements reflecting Nine's views about future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are also included in our fourth quarter press release and can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

I will now turn the call over to Ann.

Ann Fox

Thank you, Heather. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss