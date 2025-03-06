Seaport Entertainment Group Is In The Buy Zone Following Market Turbulence (Upgrade)

Thomas Niel
(13min)

Summary

  • Following recent market volatility, Seaport Entertainment Group shares have fallen to an even more opportune entry point.
  • Reassessing the value of Seaport's New York and Las Vegas assets, SEG could have an underlying value as high as $67 per share.
  • Although execution risk remains, even in a "worst case scenario," SEG stock could still double from current prices.
  • As market turbulence may not last for long, consider snapping up a position in Seaport shares at current prices.
Manhattan buildings

Seaport Entertainment Group (SEG)

pawel.gaul

Back in August, not too long after its public market debut, I broke down the situation with Seaport Entertainment Group (NYSE:SEG), a Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) spinoff consisting of what I called a "grab bag of non-core assets."

At the

This article was written by

Thomas Niel
I am a value investor focused on opportunities in undervalued micro-cap and small-cap stocks, with a particular focus on stocks where shareholder activism is a potential catalyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

