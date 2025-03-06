NN, Inc. (NNBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Poe - Investor Relations

Harold Bevis - President & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Bohnert - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Tim French - Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - Noble Capital

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets

Mike Crawford - B. Riley

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the NN Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in listen-only mode. Mode. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephen Poe, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stephen Poe

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I’m Stephen Poe with NN Inc. Investor Relations team, and I’d like to thank you for attending today’s earnings call and business update.

Last evening, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, as well as a supplemental presentation, which has been posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. If anyone needs a copy of the press release of the supplemental presentation, you may contact Alpha IR Group@nnbralpha.com.

Our presenters on the call this morning will be Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bonner, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Tim French, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Please turn to Slide two, where you’ll find our forward-looking statements and disclosure information. Before we begin, I’d ask that you take note of the cautionary language regarding forward looking statements contained in today’s press release, supplemental presentation and when filed in the risk factors section in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K