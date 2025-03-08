Aedifica: The Well-Covered 6.9% Yield Is Too Difficult To Ignore

Summary

  • Aedifica offers strong earnings visibility due to long-term leases, trading at less than 12 times anticipated EPRA earnings for 2025, with a 6.9% dividend yield.
  • 2024 saw a net profit surge to 205.1M EUR, driven by rental income growth and a 15.2M EUR asset value increase.
  • 2025 outlook includes a 5.2% rental income rise.
  • Aedifica trades at a 25% discount to its Net Tangible Assets, presenting a 30% upside potential from the current share price.
Introduction

Aedifica (OTCPK:AEDFF) is one of the largest healthcare REITs in Western Europe with a specific focus on the UK, Belgium, Germany and Finland as its main areas (which account for about 80% of the portfolio). Thanks to the long-term contracts with

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.51K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEDFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

