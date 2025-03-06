Nvidia Is Still King

Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader
(24min)

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation maintains a strong market lead due to its interlocking advantages in hardware, its CUDA software, and networking solutions.
  • There is a shift in the AI market from training LLMs to inference, reasoning models, and smaller specialist models running on the edge.
  • In principle, this shift provides a bit of an opening for alternatives like Cerebras, and they have made some impressive gains with its third-generation wafer-level chip.
  • But Nvidia has multiple advantages and its chips are themselves very much a moving target, as the introduction of Blackwell is showing.
  • We see no slowdown in AI demand for chips on the horizon and no serious competitive threat to NVDA yet.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

Computer wafer showing rainbow color patterns

Photomick

A year ago, we wrote an article surveying the competitive landscape of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the reasons behind its market lead 10 months ago. Here is a follow-up to see what has changed.

To keep the length

                                   If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. 

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite
20.04K Followers

Shareholders Unite is a retired academic with 30+ years of experience in the financial markets. He looks to find small companies with multi-bagger potential while mitigating risks through a portfolio approach.

He runs SHU Growth Portfolio where he offers wide coverage of several small companies with high growth possibilities. He has a buy and hold approach with tranche purchases of stocks of interest. The service features an illustrative portfolio to incorporate into your portfolio, buy alerts, weekend stock and market updates, and a chat room. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News