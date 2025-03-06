Bitcoin: Don't Panic Sell

J Studios

Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Persistent volatility continues to grip the crypto market ahead of President Donald Trump's much-anticipated summit. This Friday, White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency czar David Sacks is set to lead a pioneering Trump-hosted summit on crypto. Investors no doubt will be on alert for further details on the crypto reserve plan.

"The entire crypto world is now holding its breath in anticipation of March 7, when the crypto summit will take place. This event is likely to bring significant volatility to the market,” said Arthur Azizov, founder of B2BROKER and CEO at B2BINPAY.

Given this, we thought it would be helpful for investors to hear a compilation of Bitcoin conversations we've had over the past 6 months. Let us know in the comments where you think Bitcoin is headed and whether you think it's worth a place in your portfolio.

Transcript

From Kirk Spano On Bitcoin, Options Selling And A Choppy 2025:

Kirk Spano: There's an article on Seeking Alpha from the fourth quarter of 2022, where I put my first Buy signal out and we bought it all the way into the 70,000s and 80,000s. We're just holding our positions right now.

But I think that the stock market and Bitcoin are the most interesting things to talk about because they're the biggest market for most investors is the stock market.

Bonds are bigger, but not everybody does that at the retail level.

And Bitcoin, to me, is the birth of a new type of currency in the way that gold is. So I don't believe it'll be traded terribly much the way gold isn't traded terribly much, but it can be used as a balance of payments mechanism. We've already seen Bitcoin (BTC-USD) used in oil transactions between China and OPEC countries. So the adoption story is there. And to me, it really does seem to be digital gold.

And it took me a very long time to come to that conclusion. I was not on board early. I did some trading early, but it was really just trying to out-trade everybody else. I've been a Buy and Hodler now since August of 2020 and really backed up the truck at the end of 2022.

I never mean to jump right into Bitcoin because I'm not a maximalist, but I think it's a message that people who are avoiding it, calling it names, not understanding what it is, I just want people to really study it, so they truly know what it is becoming.

RS: Is your approach to Bitcoin more the fundamental narrative that you were just explaining, or does it also work in tandem with, are you following the price targets? Are you using technical analysis? What else feeds that, if anything?

KS: I have a four-step process that I borrowed, some would call it stole, from a couple of really successful hedge funds and institutional managers in the late 1990s. It starts with follow the secular trends, understand what the big waves are, then it moves on to government and central bank policy and then in the fundamentals of industries and companies, and then ultimately technical analysis, which for me in the early 2000s, turned into quantitative analysis.

I've been a quant since way before it was cool and the factors underneath an investment are important. With Bitcoin (BTC-USD), it has to do with looking for a hedge against the dominant currency, which is the dollar, and it probably will be for the rest of our lifetimes. I've been a dollar bull since 2012, when everybody said it would fall off a cliff. There's articles on MarketWatch that support that and the dollar has been on a 12-year bull market.

And I think it's going to be choppy now for the next several years and ultimately, they'll devalue it, but it'll be a less of a devaluation than everybody else has to do because our economy is just that much stronger.

The real thing that's going on with Bitcoin is that it is more of a hedge against dollar strength than dollar weakness. And while everybody wants to thump their chest and stomp their feet and say, well, but they're printing money, blah, blah, blah. The reality is that they've been unprinting money for 2.5 years now. And that seems like it will continue at least in the next year.

So the money supply has come down, but that obviously was off of that huge peak from the COVID bailouts. So even despite us printing QE infinity back in 2020 and 2021, the dollar got stronger because relative – and remember currencies are relative to other currencies, we were still better at an economic level than really anybody else.

The dollar is becoming very slowly less of the reserve currency and more importantly, less of the reserve central bank holdings. So there's two ways to think about reserve currency is how much is it used in transactions and then how much is held on the balance sheets of other countries?

And so what's held on the balance sheets of other countries is slowly going down, mainly from China, and the percentage of transactions is also slowly going down.

But that has to do with multilateral trade agreements and multilateral trade to the point where countries, in particular, OPEC, the richest countries on the planet, are looking for a way to diversify a few percent away from the dollar as a way of protecting themselves from the dollar getting too strong because, of course, when the dollar gets too strong, other economies – other countries’ economies get destroyed.

When the dollar is really strong, other countries get inflation and a slow economy. So we basically send them the stagflation. So that's horrible for them. So they just want a little bit more diversification in the international currency system. The yen has failed, the Euro has failed. Nobody wants the Chinese currency, the Russian currency, Indian currency. Nobody wants anything but the dollar.

What can you have to offset the dollar? Bitcoin has become that thing. So Bitcoin is being bought by not just corporations, it's not just Michael Saylor. It's every OPEC country has been taking out a little bit of Bitcoin. China has, Russia has, our enemies, our friends, El Salvador, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador. You start taking a look at all the countries adopting Bitcoin as a store of value similar to gold, which is much harder to get at, right, and gold is getting harder and harder to find.

They're like, what can we have that's similar to gold, but that's not gold? And it's easy to transact with, you're not going to send a plane full of gold over for your oil. So ultimately, gold gets transacted on a balance sheet. Gold in a vault in London or Switzerland or New York or Japan or wherever, they just change who's on the ledger. The gold doesn't move. So why not do that with a digital currency that is supported by the economic backing of everybody who owns it?

If China and Russia and Japan and all these emerging markets and OPEC in particular are buying into it and corporations are buying into it and putting a little bit on their balance sheets, Saylor is an outlier loading up on it. And you have family offices, which is what I watch, the family offices, the wealthy, they're buying it.

Now, do they buy a lot of the other cryptos? Not really. They're sticking with Bitcoin. There's maybe a dozen other cryptocurrencies that are more akin to software-as-a-service. So their value will be derived from the fees that they generate. And our theory going back all the way to 2020 when we really started to think this out, because we all had time on our hands, right?

We're all sitting around at home. Our theory at my service with my analysts is this, Bitcoin is digital gold. Maybe a dozen or so other cryptos like Ethereum (ETH-USD) are going to become part of the economic infrastructure for software-as-a-service replacements, and everything else is going to zero. All the other cryptos, all the hundreds of cryptos that are out there that they're gambling with, all going to zero.

It's going to be just like at a craps table where you're on a hot streak, hey look, Solana came up again and actually that one probably survives, but Fartcoin, there you go, or Doge, hey, it won again, it won again, it won again. Oh, I just crapped out. That's what's going to happen with almost all of those.

But Bitcoin and then the handful of software-as-a-service replacements that survive, they'll have value. The difference between Bitcoin and the software-as-a-service replacements is that the software-as-a-service replacements, they'll just be analyzing Salesforce, how much money do they make on the transactions?

And Bitcoin, how much value does Bitcoin have to have to become a prominent enough player in the balance sheets of corporations, big households, rich households and countries to really get to a point where it's mature. And that number is probably $30 trillion to $100 trillion based on the value of all assets. I think it's closer to $30 trillion than $100 trillion. I think $100 trillion is a lot that ends up being like a fifth of all value of all assets.

So gold, I remember as an early financial guy, they always said, put 3% to 5% of your client's assets in gold (GLD). Why? Ah, because it's gold. Okay, explain it to me. Well, it's gold. It's always been gold. It's still going to be gold in 100 years, right? But why is it worth anything? It doesn't have any really utility as an industrial metal. And they'd say, well, because we place our faith in gold because it's always been gold. And that was the argument.

Well, then the argument for Bitcoin can't be much different. It is a value because we have decided that it is going to fill a role in the currency system for offsetting the strength or weakness of other currencies. It's just another tool because again, the yen, the euro, the yuan, none of them are ever going to be what the dollar is.

So we needed to create something that, and I don't think this is how it started, maybe it did. I think they really just wanted you to buy your pizza with it, but it has become an alternate to the dollar in a way that gives the dollar flexibility, which we've been looking for for a decade because when the dollar gets too strong that ends up being bad for us eventually.

And I think that Trump recognizes that. It is hard to get inside that guy's head. But I think at least he recognizes that the dollar can't get stronger and stronger and stronger because if you take a look at the chart, every time it gets much stronger than it is now, you have a horrible economic outcome for a couple of years.

From SPY, QQQ, And Bitcoin:

Kai Schukowski: On the crypto side, I'm a Bitcoin maximalist. I'm all in on Bitcoin there.

Knowing your risk tolerance is very, very important. But what is your risk tolerance? It's hard to say until you once again really try it, because in theory, we all understand, for me, Bitcoin is a great example. Everybody when it hit $100,000 said, Oh, wow. Now it's getting really serious, you know what? I'm gonna wait until it drops to 50k, and then I'm gonna invest a lot of my money.

Well, guess what? If Bitcoin was to drop to 50k, that's a 50% drop. Most people, the markets included, would absolutely panic, say that's the end of it. Do you really think then you're gonna put serious money behind it?

So it's always funny that theory is one thing. In theory, we're all clear. Buy low, sell high. Makes sense. But reality is just so much different. And that's why I'm saying get your feet wet, maybe try different investment strategies. Put 20% into something more risky.

RS: And in terms of your Bitcoin exposure, how are you exposed to that? Is it through ETFs? Is it through actual Bitcoin? How are you holding that?

KS: For me, it's the actual Bitcoin (BTC-USD). I really believe in owning the underlying asset, especially as it is so easy these days.

I have some of it on an exchange, different exchanges where I do get some interest on it. Of course, it is a certain risk. I mean, not your keys, not your crypto. So, sure, we've seen what happened to FTX and so forth. But, it's a small part, but I do get right now, I think I'm getting, like, four and a half percent interest, which is not too bad.

And the rest, majority of it, I keep on my hardware wallet. I use Tandem and Ledger just to derisk it a bit, and that's it. Full ownership, full custody. I can trade it whenever I want 24/7, any day of the week. That's the beauty of it. Again, in Europe, we don't really have many good Bitcoin ETFs. I think BlackRock is working on it.

I think there are talks. It should be coming out very soon. Obviously, the big one, the (IBIT), I believe, you have in the US, a similar version is coming to Europe as a proper, again, I think UCITS compliant. It's just, sadly, the Europeans are very good in regulation, not so much in innovation, but regulation.

So once that has been approved, I think a lot more people will get exposure to that. Now I personally prefer owning the actual underlying asset, but I think for a lot of people, people like my mom, I would definitely recommend her to buy the Bitcoin ETF rather than trying to sign up to an exchange and then get it on your hardware wallet. It's just too cumbersome for too many people.

And I think a Bitcoin ETF or future crypto ETFs can really open up better access and easier access for more people, which I think in turn is a good thing for the overall crypto industry.

RS: Anything to point out about the various Bitcoin ETFs in the States?

KS: I mean, if I was in the States, I would probably go with the BlackRock one. It's the biggest, probably not anymore the cheapest one.

As I understood, they really under massively undercut the Grayscale, I think, was previously the biggest one. Then BlackRock came in. I'm sure there's gonna be other players who try to undercut BlackRock just to get the share from them.

But I think it's just such a big name in the industry, and especially when it comes to crypto, which is already inherently so risky and people have their thoughts about. So I think having such a big player, again, for better or for worse, what it means for Bitcoin at large. If I was to invest, I would definitely go with BlackRock because you're gonna be in good hands.

From Bitcoin Vs. Gold: What Investors Should Know:

Ryan Wilday: My opinion is that it behooves everyone to have at least have a little bit of Bitcoin in your portfolio. I mean, it's one of the the highest beta asset class in the entire investment world of crypto in general, but Bitcoin, if you think of it as now a standard institutional asset.

So if you have in your portfolio having a little bit versus a lot, but who is good for people that say are retiring soon or just have, or were concerned about crisis in their life in general, people that are younger could possibly have a lot more. I'm so comfortable with crypto. I swing trade it, I day trade it, I trade it long term. So my holding in crypto are substantial, but I'm also risk managing that as I go and definitely stopping out if I need to.

So it really depends on the type of investor you are, but I don't think anyone should leave it out of their portfolio, in my opinion. Again, I know that's not literally financial advice. That's not my role, but it's my general opinion.

Florian Grummes: It really depends on your time frame.

So what we've been discussing before if you want to speculate on that current cycle if you assume yes, Bitcoin is going to break out and maybe run towards 130,000 until next spring, maybe it's better to just buy an ETF because you're much more flexible and you can easily move in and out.

But if you want to hold Bitcoin for the long term, I strongly suggest you move it towards a cold wallet, towards your ledger or whatever you have, and not store it on a crypto exchange and also don't buy it via an ETF because you introduce counterparty risk and the idea of Bitcoin again was also initially that it is something outside of the financial system, an alternative basically.

And if you keep it on an exchange, I mean, we've seen it numerous times over the last 14 years that exchange went belly up like last big example, of course, was FTX and people having a hard time to get even $0.10 for that dollar that they were holding on these platforms. So you have to be aware of those risks.

But if you say I want to just trade to breakout really towards $130,000, maybe yeah, you could do an ETF for a few months, but long-term definitely cold-wallet, off the exchange.

From Keep Calm And Buy Bitcoin:

Rena Sherbill: Withstanding all this volatility, best advice to investors, keep your wits about you? What you got?

Ryan Wilday: Yeah, I mean, get used to it. I would just say size down. If you are in this asset long enough - there's a great meme I saw today, OG Bitcoiner during this crash. And the guy was like drinking wine and burgers, and then they had green screened rain and tanks going by and he's just sitting there drinking his wine and having his cheese or sandwich or whatever and just relaxing. With all this crazy stuff behind him.

That's kind of how it is for me. I mean, I've been in this space for a long time now since before 2016. I think most time I quote 2013, I think that's pretty accurate. I wish I just kept Bitcoin since then. I can't say I did that. I was still trying to learn the space up until really 2015. But yeah, you have to get used to it. And so don't panic sell.

And I think that it’s a very simple thing is to say, okay, I'm going to have 10% exposure. And then if it's dropping, that means I'm going to buy, so it gets back to 10%.

So that you're always buying lower, right? I think just something simple like that will keep you sane. And 10% usually, for most people, they can handle fluctuation. So if you have 10% of your portfolio in Bitcoin and it does another one of its 50% to 75% bear markets, which it should because that's normal in it, then you're buying a lot more at a very cheap price. But yeah, you've only lost like 5% to 7% of your portfolio's value.

And that 5% to 7% loss will be given back to you, if patterns play out, will be given back to you 10x, right? That's what happens when you buy at those – when you've lost 7% of that 10%. If you bought then you would soon have Bitcoin at 40% of your portfolio at the end of the next bull market. It's really insane, but that's how it works.