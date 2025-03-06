Melrose Industries PLC (MLSPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCPK:MLSPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 5:30 AM ET

Peter Dilnot - Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Gregory - Chief Financial Officer

Sam Burgess - Citigroup

David Perry - JPMorgan

Ian Douglas-Pennant - UBS

Mark Fielding - RBC

Mark Davis Jones - Stifel

Richard Paige - Deutsche Numis

Jon Mounsey - BNP Paribas Exane

Peter Dilnot

Well, hello, everyone, and welcome to Melrose 2024 Results. It's great to see so many of you here in London with us and I know we've got lots of others on the webcast too. So welcome to you all and thanks for joining us.

Now this is actually our third set of results as a focused aerospace technology business. 2024 was a busy and successful year for us and we've got good momentum going into 2025. And clearly we're going to cover lots of that shortly.

But importantly today, we're also announcing new five-year targets. These are built on our clear plans for our repositioned aerospace group and they also reflect our confidence and our excitement about where we're going to take Melrose from here.

So running order today is I'll give some highlights on all of this upfront and then Matthew will do 2024 and 2025 before I return to talk in more detail about these five-year targets.

Let's just get started with some headlines. Firstly, as I said, we delivered a strong performance in 2024 with profit at the top end of expectations against a backdrop of what we all know has been a difficult time in the industry with supply chain challenges. This progress continues with our positive momentum into 2025. And this year we're going to complete our multiyear transformational restructuring program and we'll also deliver substantial free cash flow.