The new year has already presented challenges to the US stock market, which is now at a small YTD (year-to-date) loss. In great part driven by fears over the impact of the new tariff regime and the return of
BTAL: Could This Market Neutral ETF Save Your Portfolio In 2025?
Summary
- The AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF is a strong hedge against market downturns, outperforming the S&P 500 during recent volatility.
- BTAL's strategy involves going long on low-beta stocks and short on high-beta ones, providing a negative correlation to the S&P 500.
- A 33-67 allocation between UPRO and BTAL could offer superior risk-adjusted performance, with lower volatility and better Sharpe ratios than the S&P 500 alone.
- Despite market challenges, the 33-67 strategy has returned +4% YTD in 2025, compared to the S&P 500's small losses, offering confidence in its resilience.
