The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ravi Jani - Vice President of Investor Relations & Financial Planning & Analysis

Tamir Poleg - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sharran Srivatsaa - President

Michelle Ressler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi - ROTH

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Matthew Erdner - JonesTrading

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to The Real Brokerage Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Ravi Jani. Sir, the floor is yours.

Ravi Jani

Thanks, and good morning. Thank you for standing by and welcome to The Real Brokerage conference call and webcast for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2024. We appreciate everyone for joining us today.

With me on the call today are Tamir Poleg, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Sharran Srivatsaa, President; and Michelle Ressler, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Real published an earnings press release including results for the fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2024. The press release, along with the audited consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year have been filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind everyone that statements made in this conference call that are not historical facts, including statements about future time periods, may be deemed to constitute forward looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from these forward looking statements, and the risk factors that could cause these differences are detailed in our Canadian continuous disclosure documents and SEC