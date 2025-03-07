Nothing else seems to matter more in the US (and maybe global) equities market today than the 2025 trade war. As I write this sentence, the S&P 500 (SPY) is down 2% for the day and nearly 7% in the past
SWAN: How The ETF May Perform Amid A Tariff Selloff
Summary
- The 2025 trade war is causing significant market volatility, making risk-balanced ETFs like Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF appealing.
- SWAN balances risk by allocating more to US government bonds and using in-the-money options for S&P 500 exposure, capping downside risk.
- SWAN's bond holdings are conservative, benefiting from economic slowdowns but vulnerable to rising yields and potential positive stock-bond correlations.
- SWAN offers short-term protection against US stock meltdowns, making it a solid long-term holding with hedging capabilities despite limited upside in quick rallies.
