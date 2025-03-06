Zalando SE (ZLDSF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Zalando SE (OTCPK:ZLDSF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 6, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Simon Thiel - Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs

Patrick Kofler - Head of Investor Relations

David Schroder - Co-CEO & Member of the Management Board

Robert Gentz - Co-Founder, Co-CEO, GM & Member of the Management Board

Roeland Loof - VP Finance Performance Management

Conference Call Participants

Anne Critchlow - Berenberg

Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley

William Woods - Bernstein

Yashraj Rajani - UBS

Mia Strauss - BNP Paribas Exane

Sarah Roberts - Barclays

Simon Thiel

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our annual press conference. We will take you through our full year results and tell you what we have stored for the future. My name is Simon Thiel, and I lead the Corporate Affairs department. Thank you very much for joining us.

Patrick Kofler

I'm Patrick Kofler, and I lead the Investor Relations department. For this event, we've brought together the press, investors and analysts. It's great to have you all here.

Simon Thiel

We'll start our conference with a prerecorded presentation by our Co-CEOs, Robert Gentz and David Schröder. They will walk you through how we're executing our strategy to become the leading pan-European fashion and lifestyle e-commerce ecosystem. At 9:45 Berlin time, following the presentation, we will open the virtual floor to a live Q&A session for journalists with Robert and David.

Patrick Kofler

For our investors and analysts, I'll be hosting a live Q&A session at 10:45 Berlin time, together with Robert, David and our Vice President, Finance, Roeland Loof. The Q&A system will be open within the next few moments, and you can begin submitting your questions. [Operator Instructions] You also have the possibility to ask question during the live Q&A. A recording of the speech will be available later on our Investor Relations section of our website.