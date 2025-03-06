Universal Music Group N.V. (UMGNF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Universal Music Group N.V. (OTCPK:UMGNF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 6, 2025 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Sir Lucian Grainge - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Boyd Muir - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Michael Nash - Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Morris - Guggenheim Partners

Omar Mejias - Wells Fargo

Julien Roch - Barclays

Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good evening, and welcome to Universal Music Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call for the period ended December 31, 2024. My name is Nadia, and I'll be your conference operator today. Your speakers for today's call will be Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group and Boyd Muir, COO and CFO. They will be joined during Q&A by Michael Nash, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Please also let me remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's call may include forward-looking statements, which by their nature are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may vary in a material way. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected results, please see the Risk Factors section of UMG's 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Investor Relations page of UMG's website at universalmusic.com.

Management's commentary will also refer to non-IFRS measures on today's call. Reconciliations are available in the press release on the Investor Relations page of UMG's website.

Thank you. Sir Lucian, you may begin your conference.