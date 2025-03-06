Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has had a rough start to 2025, with its stock price crashing by over 30% on a year-to-date basis. The fall is even more material when counting from the all-time-high Tesla reached in mid-December 2024. Considering the
Tesla: The Crash Is Far From Over
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s stock has plummeted over 40% from its all-time high in December 2024.
- Despite a significant decline, I still consider Tesla overvalued due to its fundamentals, challenging business environment, and brand concerns.
- Despite the growing EV market, Tesla faces severe struggles and high double-digit sales declines within numerous markets.
- Elon Musk's leadership has arguably become a liability for Tesla, adding to the Company's existing issues.
- With all that in mind, TSLA stock's crash appears far from over, as I can't consider an over 40x EV/EBITDA multiple sustainable with struggles of this magnitude.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I can not avoid mentioning some political aspects when discussing Tesla. Please note that by no means do I intend to express any of my views and each reference to wording such as 'right-wing' or 'left-wing' is supposed to solely present my thesis and observations with no hidden agenda. The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.
