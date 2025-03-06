Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 6, 2025 1:45 PM ET

Excellent. Thank you everyone for joining us. My name is Keith Weiss. I am the head of the US Software Research Effort here at Morgan Stanley. And very pleased to have with us from Atlassian, Anu Bharadwaj, President of Atlassian. So thank you. Thank you for joining us.

Thank you so much for having me. Great to be here.

I think it's a super exciting time to be talking to Atlassian for multiple reasons. One is kind of where you guys are in the product cycle. And I think it was really kind of a pivotal year of where the focus shifts from getting on everyone on to the cloud and there's still some work to be done there. But now you guys are starting to see the benefits, right? You're starting to get the yield on that investment if you will. Maybe just to sort of start off from a high level, what were some of the kind of the core achievements for Atlassian if we think about the most recent fiscal year?

Sure. You're right. It is particularly exciting time for us. Our patience has paid off in terms of investing in the long-term and the business is in a really great place. Over the last fiscal year, as you've seen, we've passed many milestones, we posted over $5 billion in ARR, which was a very important milestone for us and we introduced all of our AI capabilities across search, chat and agents through Rovo and that went from inception to GA in a record amount of time. And since we've launched GA, we have over 1 million