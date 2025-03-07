Buy These Smart 7-10% Yields For Retirement Income

Mar. 07, 2025 8:30 AM ET, , , , , ,
Gen Alpha
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • Investing $1 million in the S&P 500 yields $12,100 annually. This may necessitate principal withdrawals for higher living expenses, which is risky in volatile markets like the current one.
  • Morgan Stanley Direct Lending offers a 10% dividend yield, focusing on non-cyclical industries with a well-diversified, primarily first-lien loan portfolio and low leverage.
  • Broadstone Net Lease provides a 6.9% yield with a diversified property portfolio, long lease terms, stable AFFO growth, and a strong balance sheet.
  • MSDL and BNL present balanced, high-income investments with strong fundamentals, and are ideal for navigating market volatility while generating substantive income returns.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Gold ten percent isolated on white. 10% income or 10% off on sale concept. 3d rendering

Sashkinw

How far $1 million can go in retirement largely depends on how you invest that money. For one thing, if you put it all into the S&P 500 (SPY), then you’d be getting $12,100 annually, based on the current

Read The Full Report on iREIT+Hoya

iREIT+HOYA Capital is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

 

This article was written by

Gen Alpha
20.82K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSDL, BNL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSDL--
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund
MS--
Morgan Stanley
ARCC--
Ares Capital
BXSL--
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
BNL--
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News