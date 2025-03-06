CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Ogden - CFO

Sean McCarthy - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies

Joe Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to CytomX Therapeutics Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. Please be advised that, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to your host for today, Chris Ogden, CytomX's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Chris Ogden

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that, during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent public filings with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release that includes a summary of our 2024 full year financial results and highlights recent progress at CytomX. We encourage everyone to read today's press release and the associated materials, which have been filed with the SEC. Additionally, the press release, a recording of this call, and our SEC filings can be found under the Investors and News section of our website.

With me on the call today is Dr. Sean McCarthy, CytomX's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Sean will provide an update on our pipeline and company progress, before I walk through the financials for 2024. We will then conclude with