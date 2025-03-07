Morgan Stanley Direct Lending: New Investment Activity Can Drive NAV Growth

The Gaming Dividend
5.24K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund's portfolio has grown to $3.79B, maintaining a low non-accrual rate of 0.2%, indicating strong management and portfolio quality.
  • The BDC offers a high dividend yield of nearly 10%, with distributions fully covered by net investment income, ensuring reliable income for investors.
  • MSDL trades at a slight discount to NAV, presenting a good entry point, with potential for NAV growth and premium valuation as management executes new investments.
  • Future interest rate cuts could boost MSDL's growth, making it an attractive buy for income-focused investors seeking resilient and high-yielding investments.
Morgan Stanley

ginton

Overview

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) operates as a business development company that aims to generate attractive total returns through its portfolio of debt investments. MSDL is a newer BDC with a public inception dating back to only January

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend
5.24K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.You can read more of my work here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSDL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSDL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News