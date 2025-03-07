The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Kim Duncan - Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management
Al White - President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Andrews - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
Jeff Johnson - Baird
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Jon Block - Stifel
Issie Kirby - Redburn Atlantic
Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan
Steve Lichtman - Oppenheimer
Joanne Wuensch - Citi
Jason Badner - Piper Sandler
Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley
Craig Bijou - Bank of America
Brett Fishbin - KeyBanc
Young Li - Jefferies
Chris Pasquale - Nephron Research
Anthony Petrone - Mizuho
Navann Ty - BNP Paribas
David Saxon - Needham & Company
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is [indiscernible], and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q1 2025 Cooper Companies Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Kim Duncan, VP of Investor Relations and Risk Management. You may begin.
Kim Duncan
Good afternoon, and welcome to Cooper Companies first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. During today's call, we will discuss the results and guidance included in the earnings release and then use the remaining time for questions. Our presenters on today's call are Al White, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Andrews, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including revenues EPS, operating income, margins, cash flows and other financial guidance, expectations and targets, strategic and operational initiatives, market and regulatory conditions and trends and product
- Read more current COO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts