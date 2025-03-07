Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Al Kaschalk - Vice President, Investor Relations

Mike Bieber - President & Chief Executive Officer

Kim Early - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Irwin - ROTH Capital Partners

Tim Moore - Clear Street

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Willdan Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Al Kaschalk. Thank you, you may begin.

Al Kaschalk

Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Willdan Group's fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 earnings call. Joining our call today are Mike Bieber, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kim Early, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our conference call remarks will include both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in today's press release and in the presentation slides, all of which are available on our website.

Please note that year-over-year commentary on variances on revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS discussed during our prepared remarks are on an organic basis.

We will make forward-looking statements about our performance. These statements are based on how we see things today. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we do not undertake any obligation to do so. As described in our SEC filings, actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Mike.

Mike Bieber

Thanks Al. We had a strong finish to a record year in