Samsara Inc. (IOT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Mike Chang - VP of Corporate Development and IR
Sanjit Biswas - CEO and Co-Founder
Dominic Phillips - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Matt Hedberg - RBC
Jim Fish - Piper Sandler
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Pete Burkly - Evercore
Chris Quintero - Morgan Stanley
Matt Bullock - BofA
Andrew DeGasperi - BNP
Dan Jester - BMO
Mark Schappel - Loop Capital
Ella Smith - JPMorgan
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to Samsara's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. I'm Mike Chang, Samsara's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Joining me today are Samsara Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Sanjit Biswas, and our Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Phillips.
In addition to our prepared marks on this call, additional information can be found in our shareholder letter, press release, investor presentation, and SEC filings on our investor relations website at investors.samsara.com. The matters we'll discuss today include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties described more fully in SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, March 6, 2025, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events unless required by law.
During today's call, we will discuss our fourth quarter fiscal 2025 financial results. We'd like to point out that the company reports non-GAAP results in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in our press release and investor presentation.
We'll make opening remarks, dive into highlights for the quarter, and
- Read more current IOT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts