Comstock Inc. (LODE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Brucato - RB Milestone Group

Corrado De Gasperis - Executive Chair Chief & Executive Officer

Billy McCarthy - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Trevor Brucato

Welcome, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to Comstock's 2024 Annual Results and Business Update. This is Trevor Brucato with RB Milestone Group, Comstock's US-based Investor Relations firm. Comstock is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol LODE. And I'm pleased to have with me the company's, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chair; Corrado De Gasperis; and Chief Operating Officer, Billy McCarthy. I'd like to first thank those who submitted questions during registration. Most of those will be addressed in management's prepared remarks. If you have any new questions throughout the presentation, please submit them in the Q&A module, and we'll do the best we can to get to all of them.

Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may be out of Comstock's control and should not be construed as a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any security. For the company's full disclaimer, please visit comstock.inc. Also, RB Milestone, is not a registered investment advisor or broker dealer. For more information on us, please visit rbmilestone.com. Lastly, this presentation is being recorded today, March 6, 2025, and will be made available on the company's website at Comstock.inc shortly after today's event.

And now, it is my pleasure to turn it over to Comstock's Executive Chair and CEO, Corrado De Gasperis. Corrado, this stage is yours.

Corrado De Gasperis

Thanks, Trevor, and hello all and welcome to Comstock's 2024 annual update. I have no doubt that in the very near future, when we look back on our achievements from last year, 2024 will