Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Paul Glaser - Head of Investor Relations
Antonio Neri - President and Chief Executive Officer
Marie Myers - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo
Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America
Tim Long - Barclays
Simon Leopold - Raymond James
Amit Daryanani - Evercore
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan
David Vogt - UBS
Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs
Matt Niknam - Deutsche Bank
Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of the conference. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.
I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Paul Glaser, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Paul Glaser
Good afternoon. I'm Paul Glaser, Head of Investor Relations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. I would like to welcome you to our Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marie Myers, HPE's Chief Financial Officer.
Before handing the call to Antonio, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. We have posted the press release and the slide presentation accompanying the release on our HPE investor relations web page.
Elements of the financial information referenced on this call are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them
- Read more current HPE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts