Fidelity Magellan Fund Q4 2024 Review

Summary

  • For the final quarter of 2024, the fund gained 1.08%, trailing the 2.41% advance of the benchmark S&P 500® index.
  • Security selection in the health care and consumer discretionary sectors notably detracted from the fund's relative outcome in Q4, as did unfavorable positioning in industrials.
  • The portfolio's second-largest sector overweight as of period end was tech. Notable individual stakes here were Broadcom, Microsoft, Arista Networks and Nvidia.

Investment Approach

  • Fidelity® Magellan® Fund is a diversified domestic equity strategy with a large-cap growth orientation and that seeks capital appreciation.
  • The fund's mandate is highly flexible, giving us the ability to invest in domestic and foreign issuers

Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. Fidelity’s strength comes from the scale of our diversified, market-leading financial services businesses that serve individuals, families, employers, wealth management firms, and institutions. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

