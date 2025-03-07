Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Lowry - Vice President, Investor Relations

Josh James - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Tod Crane - Chief Financial Officer

RJ Tracy - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Walravens - Citizens JMP

Jared Jungjohann - TD Securities

Yi Fu Lee - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Domo Fourth Quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Peter Lowry, Vice President of Investment Relations of Domo. Thank you. You may begin.

Peter Lowry

Good afternoon. On the call today, we have Josh James, our founder and CEO, and Tod Crane, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll lead off with our safe harbor statement and then on to the call. Our press release was issued after the market closed and is posted on the investor relations section of our website, where this call is also being webcast.

Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These include, but are not limited to, statements about our future and prospects, our financial projections and cash position, statements regarding the potential of our consumption model, statements about our sales team and technology, our expectations for new business opportunities, transactions, and initiatives.

Statements regarding our channel of communication and upcoming events, statements regarding the potential of artificial intelligence and its impact on our business, and statements regarding the impact of macroeconomic and other conditions on our business.

For a