Alphabet: No Better Time To Buy The Magnificent 7's Cheapest Stock
Summary
- Alphabet's accelerated AI rollouts, particularly Gemini 2.0, are expected to boost search engagement and ad revenue, with promising monetisation rates matching non-AI searches.
- YouTube's growth is bolstered by increased TV watch times and new subscription models, enhancing ad revenue and subscription growth, similar to Netflix's lower ad tier strategy.
- Despite initial Cloud growth concerns, the $75 billion of capex aims to resolve capacity constraints, which should drive market share gains and margin expansion through to FY28 and potentially beyond.
