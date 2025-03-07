Broadcom: More Upside Ahead
Summary
- Broadcom's shares surged 13% post-market after reporting Q1 earnings and revenue that beat expectations, driven by strong AI hardware demand.
- Broadcom's partnership with Apple and robust free cash flow growth make it a solid long-term investment in the AI hardware sector.
- The company reported 25% year-over-year revenue growth and 28% free cash flow growth, indicating strong financial health and improving margins.
- Despite potential risks from a slowdown in AI spending, Broadcom's growth outlook and market position suggest continued upside potential for its shares.
- Broadcom's shares currently trade at less than 24X earnings and have long term revaluation potential.
