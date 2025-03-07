FSCO: Discount Is Gone, But I'm Still Buying

John Bowman
4.19K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has seen a significant price increase, narrowing its discount to nearly 0%, driven by increased demand and rising dividends.
  • The fund's emphasis on private credit has grown, with 65% of its portfolio now in private credit, enhancing its unique market position.
  • FSCO's leverage has increased to 32.19%, adding risk but also contributing to higher returns; investors should be cautious of this leverage and illiquidity.
  • Despite the disappearance of the discount, FSCO remains a buy for aggressive income investors, with a recommendation to limit allocation to 5% of an income portfolio.
Dog eating birthday cake

Capuski/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I first started covering the closed-end fund FS Credit Opportunities Corp (NYSE:FSCO) back in November, when I gave it a buy rating. In that article, I concluded:

I believe that we have seen a shift in the discount rate

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.19K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSCO, XFLT, OXLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSCO Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News