FSCO: Discount Is Gone, But I'm Still Buying
Summary
- FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has seen a significant price increase, narrowing its discount to nearly 0%, driven by increased demand and rising dividends.
- The fund's emphasis on private credit has grown, with 65% of its portfolio now in private credit, enhancing its unique market position.
- FSCO's leverage has increased to 32.19%, adding risk but also contributing to higher returns; investors should be cautious of this leverage and illiquidity.
- Despite the disappearance of the discount, FSCO remains a buy for aggressive income investors, with a recommendation to limit allocation to 5% of an income portfolio.
