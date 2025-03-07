FDVV: Recent Reconstitution Creates Additional Risk In Market Downturn

Skeptical12
2.59K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Fidelity High Dividend ETF has been rated a sell due to its significant exposure to cyclical sectors amidst economic slowdown signs.
  • FDVV's recent reconstitution increased its stake in financials and real estate, sectors vulnerable to economic downturns and overvaluation concerns.
  • Despite a 169.4% total return since 2016, FDVV's dividend yield and growth have been minimal, with a five-year CAGR of just 2.87%.
  • Economic indicators suggest a slowdown, with disappointing consumer spending, record credit card debt, and an overpriced housing market, increasing FDVV's risk profile.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

The best investments have to withstand the test of time. While many different funds will perform well in a strong market, adversity often tells an individual more about a financial decision than any other situation.

With rates

This article was written by

Skeptical12
2.59K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDVV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FDVV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDVV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News