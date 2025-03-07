Vera Therapeutics: Does The Earlier Otsuka Launch Harm Its Prospects Much?

Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Vera stock dropped after Otsuka announced plans for accelerated approval of sibeprenlimab, but analysts believe the selloff was an overreaction.
  • Atacicept is more disease-modifying, while sibeprenlimab offers better immediate kidney protection; both have comparable safety profiles.
  • Sibeprenlimab may hit the market 6 months earlier than atacicept, but complementary actions in IgAN suggest minimal impact on atacicept.
  • VERA's financials are strong with a cash runway of 10 quarters, but the lack of phase 3 uPCR data remains a key risk.

A graph moving up

Richard Drury

In February, Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) stock dropped considerably after Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY) released earnings, where they disclosed plans to file for an accelerated approval for their rival drug sibeprenlimab for IgA Nephropathy. A number of analysts weighed

This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners
18.14K Followers

Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.

They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

I am still calling VERA a hold rather than a buy because my own inclination is to be very conservative, and there are some slight risks. But I want to emphasize that for even slightly risk-taking investors, VERA may be an opportunity for all the positive reasons I stated.

