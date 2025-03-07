Lamb Weston (LW) is feeling the heat, the fries are not what they used to be. Can the company recover? What is certain is that the company achieves significantly lower margins despite the higher revenue. Lamb Weston is feeling strong price
Lamb Weston: Time For Recovery
Summary
- Lamb Weston faces margin pressure due to lower demand, market share loss, and increased competition, yet remains a reputable supplier to major chains.
- Activist shareholder Jana Partners aims to improve profitability through cost-cutting, operational efficiency, and strategic changes, potentially boosting the stock price.
- Despite recent struggles, LW stock is attractively valued with a low P/E and P/S ratio, offering a 3% dividend yield.
- New CEO Mike Smith, with extensive company experience, is expected to address challenges and drive a potential turnaround.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.