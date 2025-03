Edwin G. Dolan is a Senior Fellow at the Niskanen Center. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University. Early in his career, he was a member of the economics faculty at Dartmouth College, the University of Chicago, and George Mason University. In the 1990s, he taught in Moscow, Russia, where he and his wife founded the American Institute of Business and Economics (AIBEc), an independent, not-for-profit MBA program. After 2001, he taught at several universities in Europe, including Central European University in Budapest, the University of Economics in Prague, and the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga. He is the author of Introduction to Economics from BVTPublishing and numerous academic articles. He makes his home in Northwest Lower Michigan.