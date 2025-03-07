Spotlight On Upcoming Jobs Report

Payrolls watch

In the backdrop of global trade uncertainty, investors will closely watch the nonfarm payrolls report due this morning and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech in the afternoon. Consumer and business confidence have already taken a hit, and some view today's jobs report as the final snapshot of the labor market, before it reflects significant impacts of the Trump administration's recent policies.



What to expect: Economists expect 160,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in February, up modestly from the 143,000 jobs created in January. Unemployment is expected to remain unchanged at 4.0%. "We're going to see kind of mild-to-moderate growth similar to January, carrying over some of that strength from the end of the year," Mitchell Barnes, economist at The Conference Board, told Seeking Alpha. Headlines dominating the news in the past couple of weeks aren't expected to impact February's numbers.



Word on the Street: Evercore ISI's Stan Shipley expects a lower February reading, at 145,000. "Our data, combined with recent indicators, suggests a hiring hesitancy among employers, as they assess the economic climate ahead," he wrote in a note to clients. Analysts say the Trump administration's efforts to streamline the federal government, including its effects on the private sector, could erase about a quarter of all jobs created last year by the end of 2025. Private sector job growth already cooled markedly in February, with job cuts reaching the highest monthly total since July 2020.



Looking ahead: For March and beyond, four government-related factors will stand out - federal layoffs, spending cuts that will lead to staff cuts at government contractors, immigration policies, and tariffs. But some government layoffs and spending cuts are being challenged in court, and tariffs have been delayed again. "Given some of the volatility and again some of the plans that keep getting retracted, I think all of that uncertainty is starting to build up," The Conference Board's Barnes said.