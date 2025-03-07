MARA Holdings: A Deep Value Opportunity In The Bitcoin Correction
Summary
- MARA Holdings trades at a $4.7 billion market cap, a modest premium to its $3.9 billion of Bitcoin holdings. In my view, the market is significantly undervaluing its BTC mining business.
- With a “HODL” strategy and $28,801/BTC electricity costs (vs. $89,000 average), MARA offers high upside in case of a Bitcoin’s bull market, but with bear market risks.
- I value MARA’s mining business, projecting 64,000 Bitcoins by 2048, at $5.7 billion–$11 billion, far above the $800 million implied by its market cap.
- Dilution and volatility are risks, but I rate MARA a STRONG BUY for Bitcoin-bullish, risk-tolerant investors aiming to beat BTC. Bitcoin skeptics should avoid the stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MARA, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
In December, I invested under $10,000 in MARA Long Call options, which are currently at a substantial loss. Despite this, I remain optimistic about MARA and plan to either shift to LEAPS or hold shares in the coming weeks.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.