NOV: The More You Dig, The Less Exciting It Is

Maxime Emile
Summary

  • NOV Inc. shares have declined 15% over the past year, lagging behind the industry ETF, XES, which is down 17%.
  • NOV's growth is insufficient, with a low yield of 2.11% and stagnant backlog growth, leading to a neutral rating.
  • NOV's diversification into offshore wind and subsea flexibles shows promise, but revenue growth remains slow, impacting overall valuation.
  • Capital allocations, including buybacks and dividends, are poorly implemented, failing to significantly benefit shareholders, keeping the stock in a terminal decline.

Partners planning over laptop while standing against equipment by car at field

SimonSkafar

Brief Thesis Walkthrough

Shares of NOV Inc. (NOV) have lagged behind many other energy stocks, as it's down 15% over the past 12 months.

Maxime Emile
