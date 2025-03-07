I rate shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM ) a sell due to the large delinquency rates, which have shown little signs of improvement. Investors need to be aware that CIM might not be able to fully

Timberica Yield is an outlet for analyses focusing on income-yielding investment securities, those primarily being REITs.Investment recommendations are data-driven and not momentum-driven. In the evaluations, a combination of three models is used, REIT AMM, DDM, and NAV. These help derive a more accurate idea of a company's actual present and future value. The focus on income-yielding assets comes from the aspiration of building up a long-term resilient portfolio capable of withstanding market turmoil and ultimately outperforming most capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.