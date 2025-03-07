Stocktrek/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) shares unravel as status of lunar lander remains unclear - update. U.S. judge may block Paramount-Skydance (PARAA) (PARA) deal after shareholder suit alleges fiduciary breach. HP Enterprise (HPE) provides weak outlook, reveals 'workforce reduction' program.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) lost ground amid very volatile trading.

Intuitive Machines believes the second lunar lander Athena may not be upright, repeating a similar issue from last year when the first probe landed lopsided on the moon.

Intuitive Machines' (NASDAQ:LUNR) Athena probe targeted a lunar landing at around 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, carrying NASA technology demonstrations and science investigations.

The company’s CEO also said they believe the lander is “in the vicinity of the intended landing site.”

Shares closed 20% lower and continues to slide in premarket trading with a loss of 34%.

A U.S. judge in Delaware is willing to consider allegations brought against Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) in a lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the $8B sale to David Ellison's Skydance Media should be blocked from closing because it short-changes public shareholders.

Reuters reported Thursday, citing a court filing that an investor group, "Project Rise Partners," submitted a proposal in January valued at $13.5B to buy Paramount, but that was rejected by a Paramount special committee.

In response, pension funds for New York City employees that own Paramount stock filed a lawsuit alleging the company's special committee breached its fiduciary duties to the company's public shareholders by not considering their bid.

On Thursday, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick agreed to expedite the pension funds' lawsuit but declined to issue a temporary restraining order to block the deal because it did not appear the deal was about to close.

The closing of the Skydance deal is subject to the Federal Communications Commission's approval, and according to McCormick's ruling, the earliest the deal can close is March 20. The merger has an April 7 end date, although it can be extended twice by 90 days if the FCC does not give clearance for the merger to close, the report said.

Paramount said in its latest earnings report that it expects the deal with Skydance to close in the first half of 2025.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) sank after the company reported its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results and guidance.

The outlook fell well below market expectations, and HPE also revealed a cost-reduction program that includes a workforce reduction by as many as 3,000.

For the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2025, HPE reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.49 versus the consensus estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter totaled $7.9B which was more than the estimate of $7.81B.

For the entirety of fiscal 2025, the company said it expects adjusted EPS to have a midpoint of $1.80 versus the consensus of $2.12.

HPE revealed that its Board of Directors approved a cost reduction program that plans to deliver $350M in gross savings by fiscal year 2027 through "reductions in the Company's workforce."

HPE also provided an update regarding its proposed $14B acquisition of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).

On January 30, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California seeking to block the proposed merger. The DOJ argues that a merger between HPE and Juniper would minimize competition in the enterprise wireless market.

"The court set a trial commencement date of July 9, 2025," HPE said.

HPE has already received approval for the acquisition by the E.U., United Kingdom, India, South Korea and Australia.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 1.5% at $67/barrel. Bitcoin is down 2.3% at $89,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.6% and the DAX is down 1.9%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: The Gap (NYSE:GAP) +18% – Shares jumped as the retailer surpassed Q4 estimates, fueled by better-than-expected comparable sales in three of its four brands and its strongest gross margin in two decades.

