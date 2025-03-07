Bond Bites: Ideas And Insights In Under 3 Minutes

Summary

  • Bonds had a solid start to the year.
  • They've provided a high level of starting income and performed admirably as a diversifier for stocks in January.
  • I explain why bonds look attractive right now.

Transcript

Matt Brill - Markets can be fast-moving and complex. So far, this year has been no exception. And as active managers, we spend a lot of time digging into the details of the bond market. But it’s helpful to revisit the basics too and focus on the core reasons for investing in high-quality fixed income. For many, there are two key reasons: Income and portfolio diversification. Simple enough. So, are bonds currently meeting these objectives? Here’s why we think they are and why they look attractive right now.

At the start of the year, the yield on investment-grade corporate bonds was about 5.3%. That's the highest it’s been at the start of the year since 2009. It’s important because yield may be a good indicator of a bond’s income and total return potential. It also means that they may offer more of a cushion against price volatility than they do when yields were starting lower.

Another interesting observation from January was how bonds reacted when tech and AI-related stocks sold off in the middle of the month. The NASDAQ Composite Index was down about 3.5% in one day due to AI-related headlines out of China. On that same day, bond prices went up. Why? Partially because interest rates came down on that news, allowing bond prices to rise and stabilize portfolios.

Also, while the top five stocks in the NASDAQ Composite Index account for more than 40% of its market value, the bonds of those same companies are only about 2% to 3% of high-quality bonds outstanding. The bond market is broadly diversified compared to some traditional stock indices.

All in all, bonds provided a high level of starting income and performed admirably as a diversifier for stocks in January. I believe that’s a solid start to the year.

