Veeva Systems: Solid Q4 With Margin Expansion
Summary
- I reiterate my “Strong Buy” rating on Veeva Systems Inc. with a one-year target price of $275 per share due to strong CRM migration and margin improvement.
- Veeva reported 14.3% revenue growth and 28.7% adjusted operating profit growth, driven by robust CRM adoption and billing growth.
- Management's guidance for FY26 includes $3.04-$3.055 billion in revenue, with anticipated 12% revenue growth despite high-interest rate challenges.
- I foresee continued margin expansion and revenue growth recovery to 16% by FY27 for VEEV, supported by CRM migration and easing capital funding challenges.
