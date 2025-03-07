With Trump's trade war escalating amid rising geopolitical tensions, a "risk off" attitude has seeped back into the markets, denting rallies in many growth stocks after their earnings releases. Investors have been wanting nothing short of perfection in both current-quarter
Grindr: Still Growing, But Deceleration Is A Good Time To Pause On This Investment (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Shares of Grindr dropped ~15% after reporting Q4 results, with investors reacting harshly to a slowdown in paid user adds and a slight margin pullback.
- The company's FY25 outlook also calls for a 10+ point deceleration in revenue growth to 24%, though we have to take this in context against the broader dating app industry.
- Grindr still maintains a healthy growth premium over its peers, with both Bumble and Match recently hitting negative revenue comps.
- Still, Grindr looks expensive at ~20x forward revenue. I'm taking the opportunity to reduce my position, but would add back at ~$12.50 (16x adjusted EBITDA).
