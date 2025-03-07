The February jobs report revealed just a few modest surprises. The headline payrolls gain of 151,000 was near the +160,000 consensus, but above many whisper estimates. January’s employment advance was revised down to 125,000 from 143,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
February Jobs Reveal Clues Under The Labor Market's Surface
Summary
- February jobs report met expectations with 151,000 payroll gains, while unemployment rate rose to 4.139% and U-6 underemployment rate surged to 8.0%.
- Labor force participation dropped to 62.4%, and average hourly earnings grew 0.3% in February, maintaining a 4.1% annual rate.
- Private payrolls exceeded forecasts, but hours worked remained low; markets expect up to three rate cuts this year.
- Key upcoming data, including CPI, PPI, and JOLTS, will shape the inflation outlook and influence Fed's policy decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.