IVV: Don't Be A Hero, Be A Risk Manager

Mar. 07, 2025 10:50 AM ETiShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), , ,
Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • The stock market is driven by algorithmic trading and indexed investing, particularly ETFs like IVV, which can mislead investors about market stability.
  • S&P 500 indexing is risky; it replaces due diligence and leaves investors vulnerable to significant market downturns, as seen in past crises.
  • IVV's low expense ratio and historical returns are attractive, but its high concentration in a few stocks and declining yield make it less appealing.
  • IVV is still a sell for me, due to high market risks. I continue to use SPY tactically, mostly via option strategies, rather than as a core portfolio investment.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Sungarden YARP Portfolio. Learn More »
Superhero standing on desk

John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Superheroes make for great movie themes, just as they used to be the focal point of comic books followed by millions of people. But the stock market and superheroes don't mix well together. That's why I'm writing to reveal what I think this

SUNGARDEN YARP PORTFOLIO

By Rob Isbitts and Sungarden Investment Publishing

A community dedicated to navigating modern markets with consistency, discipline and humility

Full Access $1,500/year

Legacy pricing of $975 for first 35 subscribers, a savings of 35%

  • Direct access to Rob and his live YARP portfolio, featuring a trademarked stock selection process he developed as a private portfolio and fund manager, and his decades of technical analysis experience. 

  • 24/7 access to Sungarden’s investment research deck

  • Bottom-line analysis of stocks, ETFs, and option strategies

  • Trade alerts and rationale, delivered in real-time

  • Proprietary educational content

  • You won’t get: sales pitches, outlandish claims, greed-driven speculation





This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
6.94K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden YARP Portfolio, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As I nearly always do, I own SPY puts and calls, and also trade SPY on a short-term basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IVV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IVV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News