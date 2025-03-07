V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) held the company’s second part of the FY25 Investor Day on the 6th of March, focusing on the company’s brands’ turnaround plans. The market took the presentation negatively, causing V.F. stock to
V.F. Corporation: No Clear Pathway For Vans Turnaround
Summary
- V.F. Corporation's Investor Day Part 2 focused on V.F.'s brands. The market reacted negatively to the latter part of the presentation, falling -12%.
- The presentation highlighted clear strength in Timberland and the small Altra brand, and a good plan for growth in North Face. North Face's growth could be pressured by competition, though.
- The presentation didn't show a clear path for Vans' turnaround. The brand was presented last.
- Although North Face, Timberland, and cost savings could drive earnings growth, I remain skeptical of the 10% operating margin target. As such, VFC's valuation remains unattractive.
