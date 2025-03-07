Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ruben Mella - Vice President, Investor Relations

Dave Peacock - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Growe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord

Greg Parrish - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Advantage Solutions Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Ruben Mella, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Ruben, you may begin.

Ruben Mella

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Advantage Solutions' fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings conference call. Dave Peacock, Chief Executive Officer; Chris Growe, Chief Financial Officer, and Sean Choksi, Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A, are on the call today. Dave and Chris will provide their prepared remarks, after which we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to several factors, including those described more fully in the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by such factors.

Our remarks today include certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release. As a reminder, unless otherwise stated, the financial results discussed today will be from continuing operations. Our discussion about revenues will exclude pass-through costs and the deconsolidation of the European Joint Venture, which happened during the fourth quarter of 2023.

And now I would like to turn the call over