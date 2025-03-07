My last article about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) was published in early October 2024 and I managed to pick the top of the short hype in Chinese stocks following the stimulus announcement by the Chinese government. This
The Market Is Still Getting JD Wrong
Summary
- JD's Q4/24 results showed strong growth with a 13.4% increase in revenue, a 202% rise in net income per share, and a 76.5% boost in free cash flow.
- Management is optimistic about 2025, expecting government stimulus to boost sales, and continues aggressive share buybacks, enhancing shareholder returns.
- JD's intrinsic value is estimated between $75 and $100, supported by strong financials and significant cash reserves, making it a compelling long-term investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, JD, TCEHY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.