Dexterra Group Inc. (HZNOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCPK:HZNOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Denise Achonu - CFO

William McFarland - Chair

Mark Becker - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial

Sean Jack - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Dexterra Group's Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Denise Achonu, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Denise Achonu

Thank you, Betsy, and good morning. My name is Denise Achonu, Chief Financial Officer of Dexterra Group Inc. With me today on the call are Mark Becker, our CEO; and our Board Chair, Bill McFarland, who will provide some brief introductory comments. After a brief presentation, we will take questions with the call ending by 9:15 Eastern Time.

We will be commenting on our Q4 2024 and annual 2024 results with the assumption that you have read the Q4 earnings press release, MD&A and financial statements. The slide presentation, which supports today's comments is posted on our website, and we encourage participants to access the slides and follow along with our presentation.

Before we begin, I'd like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday's news release and on Slide 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you will find cautionary notes in that regard. I will not cover the content of the cautionary notes in any detail. However, we do claim their protection for any forward-looking information that we might disclose on this conference call today.