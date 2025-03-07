Historic Bitcoin Moment: Trump Establishes A Tulip Reserve

Summary

  • The U.S. establishes a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, positioning BTC as a national asset and enhancing its legitimacy, akin to gold reserves.
  • The SBR leverages ~200,000 BTC, valued at $17.8 billion, emphasizing Bitcoin's role as a modern counterpart to traditional reserves.
  • Global adoption by nations and institutions, favorable technical indicators, and a supportive macroeconomic backdrop collectively strengthen the BTC bull case.
  • The SBR challenges the "tulip" narrative, forcing skeptics to reassess their positions as Bitcoin's scarcity value and price potentially increase.
President Trump Swears In Howard Lutnick As Commerce Secretary

Win McNamee

On March 6, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order establishing the United States Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) and a Digital Assets Stockpile, marking a historic milestone for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the broader crypto world. This move positions BTC

Cogent investment views on digital assets, macro, and derivatives. BTC Maxi. My investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for investment research. Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, macro, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging.Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

